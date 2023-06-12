CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A Campbell man has been arrested following reports that he wasn’t adequately caring for his dog.

According to the Steuben County Sherriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darrell J. Hoad, 42, on June 10 following an investigation of an animal in distress. Police say Hoad failed to provide adequate care or food to a dog. Hoad was charged with Torturing/Not Feeding an Animal. Hoad was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

The dog was taken to the Finger Lakes SPCA for treatment and care.