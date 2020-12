CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Ryan Wright, 32, was arrested for allegedly choking a child following a domestic violence investigation in Campbell, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Wright was taken into custody on Nov. 29 after he allegedly choked a person under the age of 17.

Wright was charged with one count of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Wright was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.