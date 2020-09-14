Campbell man charged with forcibly touching another inmate

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Garrett Ragusa, 25, was arrested by an investigator of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a forcible touching complaint.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ragusa allegedly touched the genital area of another male inmate while he was incarcerated in the Steuben County Jail.

Ragusa was charged with Forcible Touching, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Ragusa, who is a sentenced inmate, was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to jail, awaiting adjudication of his current charges

