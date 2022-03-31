CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell man previously accused of multiple theft charges has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 11 nearly two years ago, according to police.

Joseph Canner, 40, was arrested by New York State Police on March 30 in connection to the 2020 incident. Police told 18 News that Canner sexually abused the child victim who was less than 11 years old. NYSP also said that Canner knew the child.

Police received a tip to a victim hotline by a mandated court reporter. New York State Police and Chemung County Child Protective Services conducted the joint investigation.

Canner was arraigned and then taken to the Steuben County Jail. He is being held on $2,000 bail.

Canner was previously arrested by New York State Police in 2019 on over 1,000 charges of falsifying business records and grand larceny. Canner allegedly stole more than $100,000 by selling illegally-marketed Wall Street Journal subscriptions on his personal eBay account. The theft reportedly cost the WSJ’s parent company more than $700,000.