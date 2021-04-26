Campbell man charged with strangulation, assault

Crime

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Mikel Beer of Campbell has been charged after a domestic incident on April 25.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Beer allegedly “choked, struck and injured a member of his family or household.”

In addition, Beer allegedly violated a duly served order of protection for that person.

Beer was charged with Strangulation in the Second Degree, a class D Felony, Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, a class E Felony and Assault in the Third Degree.

Beer was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

