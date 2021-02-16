Campbell man charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Matthew Machuga, 22, has been charged after a domestic abuse investigation on County Route 1, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 9, Machuga allegedly “restrained, choked, threatened and damaged property of a person in his family or household.”

Machuga was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Strangulation in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree.

Machuga was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

