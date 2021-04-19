Campbell man facing drug, menacing charges

Crime

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Nicholas Crouch, 30, was arrested by Bath Police on drug and menacing charges.

According to police, on April 17 Crouch stole property and threatened the victim with a knife.

Crouch was located by Bath Police in front of the Dormann Library and allegedly provided a false name. Police say he was also found with a large quantity of suboxone, fentanyl, and packaging materials.

Crouch has been charged with 5th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, false impersonation, menacing, and petit larceny.

