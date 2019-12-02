Campbell teen arrested for burglary, endangering child

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Ya’Sin Richardson, 19, of Campbell was arrested after a burglary during which he allegedly threatened someone with a gun.

On Nov. 30, 2019, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to the Campbell residence where Richardson “threatened a member of his family or household with what appeared to be a firearm, placed a child under the age of 17 in a dangerous condition and entered or remained in a dwelling without permission, with the intent to commit a crime.”

Richardson was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a class D Felony, Menacing in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both class A Misdemeanors.

Richardson was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released to reappear in Campbell Town Court at a later date.