Campbell teen arrested for hate crimes, arson

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Trenton Storms, 19, of Campbell was arrested after reports of vandalism, some containing racial epithets, and arson.

Deputies and Investigators observed two areas of burnt grass, destroyed grave markers, spray painted signs, roadway, bridges and vehicles. Some items were spray painted with racial symbols and epithets, as well as other symbols and letters.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Storms intentionally damaged property of another and did so as a hate crime.

Storms was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree as a Hate Crime, five counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Cemetery Desecration and Arson in the Fifth Degree.

Storms was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Campbell Town Court at a later date and future arrests are expected in this case.