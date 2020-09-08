Campbell woman charged with grand larceny after welfare fraud investigation

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Linda Tongate, 34, of Campbell, has been charged with one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree following a welfare fraud investigation, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Tongate allegedly “received multiple forms of unreported income while receiving benefits” between April and July 2020.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tongate received $1,756 in benefits that she was not authorized to receive.

Tongate was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.

