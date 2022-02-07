Campbell woman violates protection order twice in one week: police

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell woman has been arrested for allegedly violating a protection order for the second time in less than a week, according to police.

AmyJo Ayers, 45, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department around 9:00 p.m. on February 6 for allegedly violating an Order of Protection on Robie Street in the Village. Bath Police said that Ayers also has a previous conviction for Criminal Contempt within the last five years.

She was arrested for first-degree Criminal Contempt (a class-E felony). Ayers was taken to the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment in the morning on February 7.

Police said that Ayers was arrested for the same charge at the same location on Robie Street on February 1. For that arrest, she was later released on her own recognizance.

