Canaseraga man arrested for sexual assault of a child in Steuben County

DANVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Jesse Gilmer, 27, of Canaseraga was arrested on Feb. 24 for the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s office arrested Gilmer following an investigation of a reported sexual abuse incident.

At a residence on County Route 36 in Danville, New York, Gilmer allegedly touched the intimate parts of a person under the age of 18.

He allegedly proceeded to subject the minor to a sexual act by force.

Gilmer was charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Forcible Touching and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child.

Gilmer was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.