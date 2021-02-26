Canaseraga man arrested for sexual assault of a child in Steuben County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Jesse Gilmer, 27, of Canaseraga was arrested on Feb. 24 for the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s office arrested Gilmer following an investigation of a reported sexual abuse incident.

At a residence on County Route 36 in Danville, New York, Gilmer allegedly touched the intimate parts of a person under the age of 18.

He allegedly proceeded to subject the minor to a sexual act by force.

Gilmer was charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Forcible Touching and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child.

Gilmer was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now