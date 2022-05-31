CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) — A Candor woman has been arrested for allegedly using two victims’ personal information to spend thousands of dollars, according to New York State Police.

Angela Kemp, 42, was arrested on May 25, 2022, after State Police started an investigation into an incident that occurred earlier this year. According to State Police, thousands of dollars were charged in two victims’ names to several utility accounts and credit card companies.

The Police investigation revealed that Kemp had allegedly used the victim’s personal information without their knowledge to open up numerous accounts in their names.

Kemp was arrested by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca, and charged with two counts of Identity Theft in the first degree, a class D felony.

She was processed at SP Ithaca and then transported to Tompkins County Central Arraignment and Processing. She is scheduled to appear in Lansing Town Court at a later date.