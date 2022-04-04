CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo man has been arrested for an alleged assault during a domestic dispute, according to the Canisteo Village Police Department.

Thomas Turner IV, 26, was arrested after an incident that occurred on April 1, 2022. The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute on Stephens Street in the Village of Canisteo. According to police, the victim sustained minor injuries and was treated and released.

Turner was charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree, Assault in the 3rd degree and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.

Turner was processed and transported to the Steuben County jail awaiting centralized arraignment. The incident was assisted by New York State Police.