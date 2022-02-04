Canisteo man arrested for assaulting, choking another person

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and choking another person, according to police.

Luis Diaz Fernandez, 39, was arrested by the Village of Canisteo Police Department after they responded to a domestic dispute in the Village on February 2. According to the arrest report, Diaz Fernandez allegedly was involved in a physical altercation with someone and assaulted them and choked them.

He was charged with third-degree Assault and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. Diaz Fernandez was taken to the Steuben County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment.