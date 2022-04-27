BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo man has been accused of allegedly bringing drugs into the Steuben County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

David Shepherd, 46, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on April 25 after deputies said he allegedly entered a secure section of the Jail while possessing “suspected methamphetamine”, the arrest report said.

Shepherd was charged with 7th-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1st-degree Promoting Prison Contraband. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and later released, according to the Sheriff’s Office.