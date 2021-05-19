Canisteo man arrested for criminal mischief and resisting arrest

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — On May 17, the Canisteo Village Police Department arrested Tyrece Barce for Criminal Mischief and Resisting Arrest.

The incident stemmed from a disturbance on Fourth Street in the Village of Canisteo where Barge was “out of control”, according to the police.

Barge, 21, physically fought with officers while being placed into custody.

Barge was processed and transported to the Steuben County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.

No injuries were sustained to Barge or the officers on scene during the altercation.