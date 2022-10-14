BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle in front of the Bath Save A Lot hours after getting out of court, according to the Village of Bath Police Department.

Harley Marble, 28, was arrested on October 7, 2022, after Police received reports about a vehicle theft from the Save A Lot that occurred on October 4, 2022.

After investigation, police said that they found that Marble had been released from Steuben County CAP court just two hours prior to the theft. After being released, Marble then made his way to the Save A Lot where he was observed on security camera footage entering a vehicle and driving away, according to Bath Police.

After the investigation, Bath Police issued an arrest warrant for Marble through the Village of Bath Court.

Marble was then arrested by the Village of Canisteo Police Department on October 7 on separate charges. While being arrested, police said that Marble advised the Canisteo Police Department where the stolen vehicle was located. The Vehicle was then secured and Marble and the vehicle were taken to the Village of Bath Police Department to be arrested and processed on the arrest warrant.

He was charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class D Felony. Marble was taken to the Steuben County Jail to await CAP court arraignment, and is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail.