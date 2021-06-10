Canisteo man arrested for invading privacy with a camera

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jun. 10, the Canisteo Village Police Department arrested Jason Mullen, 48, for invading a person’s privacy with a camera.

The investigation stemmed from information of a camera placed in an area to invade the privacy of a person without the person’s knowledge or consent.

During the investigation, officers found that pieces of evidence were physically destroyed.

Mullen was arrested for Unlawful Surveillance of Camera in the 2nd Degree and 2 counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and more charges may be added.

Mullen was arraigned in the Canisteo Village Court and released on his own recognizance to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date and time.