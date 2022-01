CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo man was arrested on Jan. 4 after an alleged assault that took place last month.

On Tuesday the Canisteo Village Police Department arrested Nickalus Carbone for Assault in the 3rd Degree, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.

Canisteo Police say the alleged assault took place in December 2021.

Carbone, 38, was processed and transported to the Steuben County Jail awaiting Centralized Arraignment Procedures.