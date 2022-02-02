Canisteo man arrested on weapons charges

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo man has been arrested on weapons charges after a disturbance on Wednesday.

Jose Viana, 46, was arrested by Canisteo Police after a reported domestic incident in the Village on February 2. At the residence, police allegedly later found that Viana had a handgun without having a valid pistol permit.

He was charged with fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was issued a ticket to appear in the Canisteo Village Court at a later date.

Canisteo Police seized the handgun, according to the arrest report. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.