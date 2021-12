CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo man was arrested following an alleged physical domestic altercation in the village.

According to the Canisteo Police Department, Christopher Young, 52, was arrested for assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Officers responded to Young’s home on Union Street in response to the alleged domestic incident.

Young was transported to the Steuben County Jail awaiting Centralized Arraignment Procedures.