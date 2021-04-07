Canisteo man charged with kidnap, rape

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Kevin Tibbits, 41, has been charged with kidnapping and rape, according to the Canisteo Police Department.

Tibbits was arrested on April 6 following a complaint filed with the police department

Tibbits has been charged with one count Kidnap in the 1st Degree, two counts of Rape 1st, one Count of Strangulation in the 2nd Degree, one count of Aggravated Criminal Contempt, three counts of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, one count of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree.

Tibbits was transported to the Steuben County Jail awaiting arraignment.