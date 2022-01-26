Canisteo man indicted for alleged child rape

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo man has been indicted for allegedly raping a 14-year-old victim in July of last year.

John Ross, Jr., 41, was indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury on January 26 for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a minor in early July, 2021. The indictment said that the child was under 17, and according to the original arrest report, the victim was 14. He was originally arrested on November 29, 2021.

The indictment said he allegedly “acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare” of the child. It also stated that Ross Jr. allegedly intentionally caused physical injury to a person.

According to court documents, the victim was also someone related to Ross. He was indicted for first-degree Rape, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, third-degree Assault, and Incest.