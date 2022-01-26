Canisteo man indicted for alleged child rape

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 04 2022 08:00 am

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo man has been indicted for allegedly raping a 14-year-old victim in July of last year.

John Ross, Jr., 41, was indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury on January 26 for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a minor in early July, 2021. The indictment said that the child was under 17, and according to the original arrest report, the victim was 14. He was originally arrested on November 29, 2021.

The indictment said he allegedly “acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare” of the child. It also stated that Ross Jr. allegedly intentionally caused physical injury to a person.

According to court documents, the victim was also someone related to Ross. He was indicted for first-degree Rape, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, third-degree Assault, and Incest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now