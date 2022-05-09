CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County sex offender has been arrested in connection to a child sex abuse case from 2020 after the child reported the incident when learning about sex abuse prevention in school.

Jason Chabot (45), a registered level-3 sex offender, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on May 8. According to police, the child victim reported the incident to school officials in early April 2022 after learning about sex abuse prevention, as required by Erin’s Law.

Chabot allegedly abused the child in November 2020. The school then contacted the child’s parents who later called state police.

Chabot was charged with one count of 1st-degree Sex Abuse: Contact with an Individual under 11 (a class-D felony). He is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail.