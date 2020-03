CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Zackery Dibble, 19 of Canisteo, has been charged with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree for allegedly violating a stay-away court order.

Dibble, 19, was previously charged with Sex Abuse in the 2nd degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Dibble was transported to the Steuben County Jail and is awaiting centralized arraignment.