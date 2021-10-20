Canisteo teen charged with sexual misconduct, endangering a child

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County teenager has been arrested following a New York State Police sex offense investigation.

According to State Police, the unnamed 17-year-old male was arrested for sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. The sexual misconduct charge carries a subsection that alleges the suspect “engage(d) in sexual intercourse with another person without such person’s consent.”

State Police did not report the age of the alleged victim.

The incident was reported to State Police in Wayland on Oct. 15 and the teen was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Corning

Trending Now