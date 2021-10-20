Canisteo teen charged with sexual misconduct, endangering a child

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County teenager has been arrested following a New York State Police sex offense investigation.

According to State Police, the unnamed 17-year-old male was arrested for sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. The sexual misconduct charge carries a subsection that alleges the suspect “engage(d) in sexual intercourse with another person without such person’s consent.”

State Police did not report the age of the alleged victim.

The incident was reported to State Police in Wayland on Oct. 15 and the teen was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.