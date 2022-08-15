CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo woman was arrested earlier this month on several animal cruelty charges, according to the Canisteo Police Department.

Samantha Marble, 26, was arrested on August 12, 2022, after an investigation by the Canisteo Police Department and Canisteo Town Dog Control Officer for complaints of animal cruelty towards a dog. Police said that the dog was rescued and is now safe.

Marble was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Abandonment of Animals. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date and time.