Canisteo woman arrested for forgery, falsifying records

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Rebecca L. Manry-Miller was arrested by the Canisteo Police Department after what they’re calling a “lengthy investigation” that involved the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Manry-Miller is facing felony charges of Forgery in the 2nd Degree, Making a Terroristic Threat, Falsifying Business Records in the 1st Degree, Offer to file false instrument in the 1st Degree and Falsely Reporting and Incident in the 2nd Degree. 

Manry-Miller was taken to Steuben County Jail awaiting Centralized arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.

