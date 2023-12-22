CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo woman has been arrested on multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Canisteo Village Police Department and the New York State Police.

Police say that Kimberly J. Corigliano, 52, of Canisteo, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 21, following a two-day investigation of an arrest warrant issued by the Canisteo Village Court.

According to the Canisteo Village Police Department, the arrest warrant was issued in connection to an incident where Corigliano allegedly provided assistance to another person who was wanted for felony warrant charges and led police on a short vehicle pursuit, which led to the other person’s arrest.

Corigliano was then located on Fourth Street in Canisteo and arrested. At that time, police say they found her to be in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine, $737 in cash, scales, packaging material and other drug paraphernalia.

Corigliano has been charged with the following:

Hindering prosecution in the third degree

Obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree

Fleeing of police officer in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, 2 counts

She was processed on all charges and transported to the Steuben County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment procedures.