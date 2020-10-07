Canton man charged with making terroristic threats

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Devyn Schrader, 26, has been charged with making terroristic threats and harassment after a domestic dispute in Canton Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

On Sept. 30, State Police responded to the domestic dispute on De Morgan Acres Lane. State Police allege that Schrader “grabbed the victim by the face and slammed her head against the wall.”

Schrader is also alleged to have threated to slit the 26-year-old woman’s throat.

