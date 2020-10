CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Zachary Henley, 20, has been charged with rape and sexual assault in Bradford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police say that the incident happened in September 2020 in Canton Township and that a 20-year-old woman came forward with an accusation against Henley.

Henley was arraigned and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $45,000 bail.