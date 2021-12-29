Canton man charged with stealing safe containing urns, $50K from ex-wife

CANTON, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man who they say burglarized his ex-wife’s home back in November in Bradford County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the victim called PSP Towanda to report her home had been burglarized. Troopers arrived in the 400 block of Canton Cross Road where the victim informed investigators that her window was broken and a safe was taken from her bedroom.

The victim told PSP the safe contained $50,000 and urns containing deceased relatives’ ashes. According to the report, the victim also stated the only person who knew where the safe was hidden was her ex-husband, Daniel Baillie.

As stated in the criminal complaint, troopers retrieved surveillance video of the suspect in question Baillie, parking near the residence and driving away with the safe.

Baillie was identified in the surveillance video by the victim and charged with burglary, trespassing, breaking into a structure and causing damage to property.