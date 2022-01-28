Canton parents sentenced for leaving toddlers outside naked, covered in feces

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Two Canton parents have been sentenced for leaving their toddlers naked outside and covered in feces last year.

Brandon Phillips, 29, and Chastiti Howard, 32, were both sentenced to probation supervision for three months. Phillips was sentenced on two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and Howard was sentenced on one count of recklessly endangering another person.

Both were arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on June 14, 2021 after Troopers responded to a report that the two- and three-year-old children were in neighbor’s yards and across the street on Route 14, covered in feces. Both Phillips and Howard “admitted to being asleep while their toddlers were outside.”