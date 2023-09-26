SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a series of car break-ins in the Town of Southport.

Twenty-four separate vehicle break-ins were reported to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office between Sept. 1 and Sept. 26. All of these reports were about various items being stolen from unlocked vehicles.

The police are reminding the public to prevent break-ins by keeping their vehicles locked while unattended, keeping valuables out of their vehicles, and keeping valuables out of sight if they must be kept in the car.

The sheriff’s office has footage of one of the break-ins from a home surveillance camera and is asking the public to contact the sheriff’s office immediately if they recognize the individuals or if they have similar footage of car break-ins. Those who have experienced break-ins and not reported them to the police should call the sheriff’s office immediately as well.

These reports can be made to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division by calling 607-737-2933.