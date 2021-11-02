Car shot in Ithaca; police asking for information

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are investigating a report of a car getting shot this week.

On November 1 around 10:15 p.m., Ithaca Police responded to a report of shots fire near West State Street and North Fulton Street.

A vehicle parked near that area was reported to have been shot. There were no reported injuries.

Police said this doesn’t appear to be a random attack and that the victim likely knows the suspect.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department in any of the following ways:

  • Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
  • Police Administration: 607-272-9973
  • Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
  • Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

