ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A car was torched at the Elm Chevrolet budget lot in Elmira early Sunday morning, according to the Elmira Fire Department.

A call for the fire was paged out at 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning and firefighters found the car ablaze. As firefighters extinguished the fire they detected accelerant, which appeared to have been splashed on several vehicles in the lot.

Elmira Police and the Fire Marshall are now investigating the fire.