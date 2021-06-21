Cash reward offered as State Police investigate Tioga County burglary; $10,000 worth of copper wire stolen

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield are investigating a burglary in Deerfield Township where $10,000 worth of spooled copper wire was stolen from storage units.

According to State Police, the units at Fitzwater Storage on Route 49 are owned by BHE GT&S (formerly Dominion Gas). State Police say this is the third occasion where a theft at this location after high-end gas industry pipe and pipe fittings were previously stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Mansfield Station at 570-662-2151 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or on the Crime Stoppers website.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.