CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Catlin man wanted for alleged drug charges has been arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Chemung County.

Jamie J. Lawson, 52, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s office on March 21. The original arrest warrant was issued by the Chemung County Court on March 2, 2022.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, he is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree, Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in the 3rd Degree and Resisting Arrest.

Lawson was featured on 18 News Twin Tiers Most Wanted last week.

He is being held in Chemung County Jail and will appear in County Court at a later date.