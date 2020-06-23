Caton man arrested after alleged shooting during domestic incident

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Dale Husted, 56, of Caton, was arrested after a shots fired investigation on June 20, according to New York State Police in Painted Post.

New York State Police responded to a residence on Caton Road on Saturday night for a report of a domestic incident with gun shots fired near a residence.

Husted was arrested and charged with menacing in the second degree and processed at the State Police barracks in Painted Post.

He was arraigned at CAP arraignment at the Steuben County Jail and was released on his own recognizance.