CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on February 20, according to New York State Police.

Matthew Tucker, 45, was arrested after a traffic stop on Route 225 in the town of Caton N.Y. He allegedly failed multiple roadside sobriety tests and registered a .24 BAC, three times the legal limit. He was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

Tucker was issued multiple traffic tickets returnable to the Town of Caton Court for a later date.