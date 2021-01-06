Caton man arrested for possessing “deadly weapons” & drugs

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) – Dana McCarrick, 45, is facing new cahrges after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office discovered “two alleged deadly weapons” and a large quantity of suspected marijuana during the execution of a serach warrant on Christmas Eve.

The search warrant on Riley Hill Road found more than 16 ounces of marijuana and items allegedly used to grow marijuana indoors.

On December 31st, 2020, McCarrick was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony, Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony and Unlawfully Growing Cannabis, a misdemeanor.

These charges are in addition to the ones announced by Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard following the search warrant when McCarrick allegedly made terroristic threats against deputies when he “repeatedly threatened to kill or maim members of the Sheriff’s Office by use of firearms, explosions and “gutting with a knife.””

McCarrick was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, also a Class D Felony, following his arrest that night.

According to Sheriff Allard, McCarrick allegedly had a firearm despite being previously convicted of a crime. While serving the warrant, police allegedly found suspected marijuana being grown for alleged sale and brass knuckles.

McCarrick was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and held in the Steuben County Jail due to his pre-trial detention as a federal inmate.