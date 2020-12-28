Caton man charged with making terroristic threats against Sheriff deputies, released

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) – Dana McCarrick, 45, was arrested after he “repeatedly threatened to kill or maim members of the Sheriff’s Office by use of firearms, explosions and “gutting with a knife,”” according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

McCarrick was arrested on Dec. 24 following an early morning warrant served by the Steuben County Critical Incident Response Team.

According to Sheriff Allard, McCarrick allegedly had a firearm despite being previously convicted of a crime. While serving the warrant, police allegedly found suspected marijuana being grown for alleged sale and brass knuckles.

McCarrick was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, also a Class D Felony.

McCarrick was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released, though further charges are expected as the investigation is on-going.