ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Cayuta man currently in jail has been arrested as a fugitive from justice on an assault charge out of Pennsylvania.

Carl McClain, 37, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on March 29 after deputies learned he had an active warrant for an assault charge out of Tioga County, Pennsylvania. McClain is currently in the Chemung County Jail on unrelated charges.

McClain was charged as a Fugitive from Justice (a class-D felony) and was arraigned in the Chemung County Court. He was taken back to the County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.