Cheektowaga man arrested following domestic incident, police pursuit

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)-A Cheektowaga man is facing several charges following a domestic incident that resulted in a police pursuit.

Saturday around 9 p.m., West Seneca Police received a report that a man kicked down a door at a residence on Slade Avenue and left the scene in a gray 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. While officers were completing the report, 33-year-old Ryan P. Mathison of Cheektowaga drove past officers outside the victim’s residence.

Police say they attempted to pull his vehicle over on Ridge Road near the entrance to the Thruway, but Mathison allegedly refused to stop, forcing police to pursue him onto the I90 east and the I190 north

Mathison excited on Digens Street where police were able to box the car into the parking lot of the Sunoco located right off the exit ramp.

Police say Mathison had to be forcibly removed by officers before being taken into custody.

He was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, an E Felony, Resisting Arrest, Driving While Intoxicated, and several traffic violations.

Mathison was held overnight at West Seneca Police Department to await arraignment.