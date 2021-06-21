Chemung County inmate arrested as Fugitive from Justice

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Justin P. Smith, 33, of Lawrenceville, Pa. was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice in violation of the New York State Criminal Procedure Law, a Class D Felony.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Smith—an inmate housed within the Chemung County Jail—was wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear for a court appearance relative to the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Smith was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and remanded back to the Chemung County Jail, pending an extradition hearing in Chemung County Court at a later date.

Smith was arrested back in April in connection to stolen rental cars at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport.