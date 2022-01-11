Chemung County inmate arrested as Fugitive from Justice

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – An inmate in the Chemung County Jail was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Brent Knapp of Waverly was arrested after officials discovered he had an active arrest warrant out of Bradford County for retail theft.

Knapp, who was incarcerated in the Chemung County Jail on separate charges, is now awaiting extradition by Pennsylvania authorities.

Knapp has been arrested multiple times in recent months, as recently as three weeks ago on a superior court warrant for grand larceny and possession of stolen property charges.

Knapp was also arrested at that time on an outstanding bench Warrant for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree, a Misdemeanor, issued by Elmira City Court on Nov. 15, 2021. He was previously arrested by Elmira Police on Aug. 14, 2019, after a traffic stop on Hoffman St in Elmira.

Knapp was also arrested on May 24, 2021, for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree and released on an appearance ticket.

On August 15, 2021, Knapp was taken into custody relative to a Chemung County Superior Court Warrant of Arrest for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. After taking Knapp into custody, members of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office learned Knapp was wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office located in Bradford County Pennsylvania for Retail Theft. Knapp was arraigned in Chemung County Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Knapp was also arrested on Oct. 31, 2021, on an outstanding Superior Court Warrant for Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, both Class E Felonies, issued by Chemung County Court on Oct. 26, 2021. Knapp was also arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree, a Misdemeanor, issued by Elmira City Court on Oct. 14, 2021.











The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office reported at least three arrests involving Knapp for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree in 2020.