Chemung County Jury finds local man guilty of shaking infant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – On Thursday, a Chemung County Jury found 23-year-old Joseph Stowe guilty of the crime of reckless assault, according to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, who prosecuted the case.

The DA said in December of, 2018 Stowe had “recklessly caused serious physical injury” to an infant child only 27-days-old by shaking him. The baby had brain injuries, “including subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhaging.” Those injuries “produced long term effects on the infant’s development and function,” Wetmore said.

Stowe is scheduled for sentencing on August 30, 2021. The crime carries a potential sentence of up to 7 years in state prison.