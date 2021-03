Correction: The initial story reported a history that belonged to a person with a different middle initial. The middle initial was not provided to WETM at the time the article was published.

(WETM) – Ricky Vanzile was arrested in the Town of Horseheads by New York State Police after a sexual abuse investigation involving a child under 13.

Allegations against Vanzile were made on March 16 and he was arrested on March 18.

Vanzile is currently in the Chemung County Jail.