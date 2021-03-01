Chemung County man charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – David Kingdon-Wolfe was arrested by the Elmira Police Department after a welfare fraud investigation.

Kingdon-Wolfe allegedly failed to report his income in the form of NYS Department of Labor unemployment benefits with the Department of Social Services and received $2,265.00 in Temporary Assistance benefits that he was not eligible to receive.

David Kingdon-Wolfe was subsequently charged with Welfare Fraud 4th, Grand Larceny 4th, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st which are class E felonies.

The investigation was conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit, the Elmira Police Department, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office