Chemung County man charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – David Kingdon-Wolfe was arrested by the Elmira Police Department after a welfare fraud investigation.

Kingdon-Wolfe allegedly failed to report his income in the form of NYS Department of Labor unemployment benefits with the Department of Social Services and received $2,265.00 in Temporary Assistance benefits that he was not eligible to receive.

David Kingdon-Wolfe was subsequently charged with Welfare Fraud 4th, Grand Larceny 4th, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st which are class E felonies.

The investigation was conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit, the Elmira Police Department, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now